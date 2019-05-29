|
|
Harlingen - Leandro Urbina, 88 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Eluteria Urbina. Survivors include his son Daniel (Eunice Murillo) Urbina, Sr.; grandchildren Daniel Urbina, Jr., Eric Ryan Urbina, Jonelle Urbina, Cayllie Urbina and Tory Michelle Urbina; 5 great grandchildren; a brother and sister Lorenzo and Ester Urbina.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00 pm-9:00pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 and Thursday, May 30, 2019 with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday evening. Chapel services will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Combes Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 29, 2019