Lelia Hobson Martin
1927 - 2020
1927-2020 - Lelia passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.

Lelia was born November 2, 1927 to Elza Ernest Hobson and Pearl Marie Ellis. She was the oldest of their three children. Her parents, sister, Ruby Fern Horak and brother, Carl Leroy Hobson precede her in death.

Her husband Ollie Goodloe Martin also precedes her in death. Lelia and Ollie were married October 18, 1958 at First Assembly of God Church in Harlingen.

Lelia is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Ann Collins and her husband Dennis Bryan Collins and grandson, Michael Collins of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Funeral services will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Anderson officiating at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

For those desiring, memorial donations may be made to Rio Hondo Baptist Church or a charity of choice.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
