Harlingen - Lenore Sears of Harlingen, TX went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday April 1, 2019.



She was born on September 20, 1930 in Scraton, PA to John and Sadie (Barrett) Rutledge. She was raised in NJ then moved to Harlingen with her husband in 1984. She was a very kind and compassionate woman and a retired nurse. Lenore was loved by all those who knew her. She especially enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents John and Sadie Rutledge, her husband Donald, her son Thomas, son in law Robert Spinosi and 3 brothers and 3 sisters.



She is survived by her 3 daughters: Donna Spinosi, Mary Sears and Patricia Roberts, son in law Patrick Roberts, 2 grandsons Dr. William Spinosi and Andrew Spinosi and 2 granddaughters Krystal Roberts and Danielle Roberts.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to either a Veteran's organization, MD Anderson or Special Olympics. Lenore donated to all these worthy causes. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 6, 2019