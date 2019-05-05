Harlingen - Leo Garza, a beloved husband, loving father and brilliant antique store owner, 75, passed away peacefully May 1, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, listening to his favorite rock n roll classics. He was born in New Gulf, TX on November 26, 1943.



He is survived by his wife Carmen M. Garza; son Leo (Kristin) Moody-Garza; daughters, Lauren (Francisco) Espinosa, Mia Garza, Ari Garza and Victoria Garza; son Jaime (Itza) Garza; daughter Andrea (Julian) Cornejo; 9 grandchildren, Alex, Ezra, Iza, Zarina, Keenan, Nathan, Makayla, Luc and Isla. His siblings Polly (Joe) Garbutt, Rebecca (John) Greenan, Eduardo Garza, Tisha (Steve) Sheldon and Anna (Danny) Rodriguez; numerous other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 pm with a Memorial service to be celebrated at 6:00pm. All services will conclude this evening.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Leo Garza Memorial Scholarship Fund, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Office of Institutional Advancement, EITTB 1.210, 1201 West University Drive, Edinburg, TX 78539. Gifts can also be made online at https://give.utrgv.edu/students.Click the link and under the "Give to" drop box choose "other", then fill it in with "Leo Garza Memorial Scholarship Fund"