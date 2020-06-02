To the family of Leon Day . So sorry to hear of the passing of Leon . My thoughts and prayers continue to be with you . May you always treasure the fond memories you. have .
With heartfelt condolences ,
Mitzi S. Cestero
Harlingen, TX - Leon LeRoy Day II, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on May 31, 2020. Leon (Sonny), was born on November 19, 1942 in Harlingen, TX to Leon and Ann Day. He graduated from Harlingen High School in 1961 and attended Southwest Texas State University. He married his sweetheart, Mary Hollingsworth, in 1966, in Austin, TX. In 1967, Leon and Mary returned to Harlingen where he worked in the family's business, Day's Drug Store in downtown Harlingen for many years. Leon loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, saltwater fishing, sailing, metal detecting, and taking beautiful sunrise and sunset pictures at South Padre Island. He loved mentoring youth and was an active coach in SASP shooting competitions at the local and state level. Leon was a talented jewelry artisan and would often give handmade earrings or charms to friends and family. Leon, affectionately known as "Poppa" to many, had a talent for telling a good story. Friends would often call, just to hear his joke of the day.
Leon was a dedicated member of the Harlingen Masonic Lodge since 1971 and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason since 1974.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughters, Rhonda Plucienski (Robert) and Lisa Phipps (Marcus), sister Martha Foster (James), grandsons Derek Plucienski, Joshua Phipps, Jonathan Phipps, Jordan Phipps, and Victor Sandoval (honorary grandson), and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by Leon and Ann Day, and Harry Bob Day (younger brother).
The family would like to thank Dr. Leibert and his amazing staff, Dr. Seudeal, Dr. Sarhill, and DHR Hospice for their compassionate care.
A visitation will be held at Trinity Funeral Home Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 1:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with family present from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriner's Children's Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org
A private Masonic burial will be held.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 2, 2020.