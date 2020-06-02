Leon LeRoy Day
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, TX - Leon LeRoy Day II, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on May 31, 2020. Leon (Sonny), was born on November 19, 1942 in Harlingen, TX to Leon and Ann Day. He graduated from Harlingen High School in 1961 and attended Southwest Texas State University. He married his sweetheart, Mary Hollingsworth, in 1966, in Austin, TX. In 1967, Leon and Mary returned to Harlingen where he worked in the family's business, Day's Drug Store in downtown Harlingen for many years. Leon loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, saltwater fishing, sailing, metal detecting, and taking beautiful sunrise and sunset pictures at South Padre Island. He loved mentoring youth and was an active coach in SASP shooting competitions at the local and state level. Leon was a talented jewelry artisan and would often give handmade earrings or charms to friends and family. Leon, affectionately known as "Poppa" to many, had a talent for telling a good story. Friends would often call, just to hear his joke of the day.

Leon was a dedicated member of the Harlingen Masonic Lodge since 1971 and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason since 1974.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughters, Rhonda Plucienski (Robert) and Lisa Phipps (Marcus), sister Martha Foster (James), grandsons Derek Plucienski, Joshua Phipps, Jonathan Phipps, Jordan Phipps, and Victor Sandoval (honorary grandson), and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by Leon and Ann Day, and Harry Bob Day (younger brother).

The family would like to thank Dr. Leibert and his amazing staff, Dr. Seudeal, Dr. Sarhill, and DHR Hospice for their compassionate care.

A visitation will be held at Trinity Funeral Home Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 1:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with family present from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriner's Children's Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org

A private Masonic burial will be held.

www.trinityfunerals.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 1, 2020
To the family of Leon Day . So sorry to hear of the passing of Leon . My thoughts and prayers continue to be with you . May you always treasure the fond memories you. have .
With heartfelt condolences ,
Mitzi S. Cestero
Mitzi Cestero
June 1, 2020
Dear Mary, sending my deepest condolences in the passing of your dear husband. May the good Lord give you and your family much loving strength at this difficult time. Prayers and lots of love for you and your family.
Frances Mata
Acquaintance
June 1, 2020
We are thinking of you all and sending hugs and prayers your way. We love you all and have many fun memories of cousin Leon. We will all miss him.
Carla and Greg Van Klompenburg
Family
June 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Érica De La Garza & Joel De La Garza II
June 1, 2020
Were praying for all of the family.
Diane Lassig
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved