Los Fresnos - Leona Lois Gregerson Walsdorf 89 passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Leona was born in Rio Hondo on July 14, 1930 to Leonard & Elizabeth Hartl Gregerson.
Leona graduated from Harlingen High School in 1948. She retired from the USDA/ASCS/FSA after 45 years of service. She served in the FSA County Committee, Cameron County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and the East Rio Hondo Board of Directors. During her work career, Leona received numerous awards and achievements. Leona was a member of St. Cecilia Altar Society.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband John Joseph Walsdorf, parents Leonard & Elizabeth Gregerson, and grandson Stephen Walsdorf.
Left the cherish her memory are her children John Walsdorf, Kathryn (Juan) Costilla, and Susan Walsdorf; grandchildren: Jack Walsdorf, Carol Walsdorf, Abigail Walsdorf, Juan (Mabel) Costilla III, Larry (Kristi) Costilla, Kristy (David) Perales, Amada Costilla, and Samantha Costilla; great grandchildren: Joseph Gonzales, Levi Gonzales, Levi Gonzales, Christopher Walsdorf, Alyssa Walsdorf, Liam Walsdorf, Rebekah Perales, Braxton Perales, and Reed Straub. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Debbie and Kim for all their support.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of the Universe. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Juan Costilla III, Larry Costilla, William Walsdorf, Brian Walsdorf, Jerry Bruce, Brian Macmanus, and David Perales. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack
Walsdorf, Robert Laver, Mark Lay, and Robert Walsdorf.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the March of Dimes and St. Jude.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586, (956)361-9192. You are invited to send your condolences and fondest memories to the family at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 5, 2020