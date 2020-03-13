|
Harlingen - Leonardo Sanchez (84) passed away in Harlingen on March 11, 2020 after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
Leonardo was Born in Lozano, Texas on November 6, 1935 to parents Anselmo & Ramona Sanchez.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years of marriage Maria Sanchez, his children Juan (Kathy), Marco (Carolyn), Anselmo (Dora), Rose Messick Alexandre (Joe), Rosie Cano (Robert) and Martin (Kim). He is also survived by 3 brothers (Juan, Arturo, Alfredo) & 4 sisters (Guadalupe, Antonia, Irma, Sylvia), 11 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
Leonardo was preceded in death by his parents, Anselmo & Ramona, his brother Anselmo Sanchez, his sister Manuela Desiga, granddaughters Randi Jean Messick and Robyn Cano Klosterman.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who was eternally committed to his family. May he Rest In Peace.
The Sanchez family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone for their thoughts and prayers.Services will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home with the viewing on Friday, March 13 from 3:00PM - 9:00PM and a Rosary at 7:00PM.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, At Our Lady of the Assumption Church, at 10:00AM, followed by the burial service at Heavenly Grace 26873 N. White Ranch Rd La Feria Tx 78559.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 13, 2020