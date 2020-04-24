Valley Morning Star Obituaries
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Leonel A. Leal


2001 - 2020
Leonel A. Leal Obituary
La Paloma, TX - Leonel Agado Leal ,92, also known as "Jone" or "Johnny Leal", passed at Valley Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after battling heart problems the past few years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Manuela Abrego Leal; his mother, Consuelo Huerta; and parents, Guillermo "Willie" and Rosa Leal.

Leonel is survived by his sons, Leonel (Nelda) Agado and Rosendo (Sulema) Agado; daughters, Gloria (Ismael) Flores, Elvira Cruz, Hermelinda (Ismael) Luna, Rebecca (Art) Infante, and Genoveva Martinez; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lalo Huerta, Chuy Huerta, Erasmo Huerta, and Jose Garcia; sisters, Petra Contreras, Berta Meza, Margarita Huerta, Evangelina Maldonado, and Linda Huerta; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to his granddaughter, Sonia Flores, for going above and beyond helping the family with Dad. Also, thanks to Tio Erasmo and Janie Huerta for always checking up on Dad and helping with whatever he needed, and his friend, Rigo, who helped the last few months at the house.

A private service will be held.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Leonel Agado Leal at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2020
