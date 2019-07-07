Valley Morning Star Obituaries
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Leonel F. Martinez


1947 - 2019
Leonel F. Martinez Obituary
San Benito - Leonel F. Martinez 72, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 in San Benito. Leonel was born on January 3, 1947 in San Benito to Leonel & Ofelia Martinez.

Leonel was a long time business owner. He enjoyed roster fights, fishing, boxing, NASCAR, the Kentucky Derby, golfing and he was of the Christian faith.

His parents; a son Raul Martinez and a brother Hector Martinez precede him in death.

Left to treasure his memory will be his wife Alma Delia Lopez; children Vanessa (Santiago) Cruz, Leonel Martinez, Jose Martinez, Rudy Martinez and Raul Martinez; grandchildren: Jeremy, Greg, Mia, Leah Cruz; Kayla, Kathy, Roxy, Lori, Steph and Jade Martinez; Raul Jr., Leonel, and Janessa Martinez; Joe Martinez Jr.; Rudy Jr. and Cassie Martinez; Raul E. Martinez; and Laura Martinez, the mother of his children.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 with a Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at San Benito Funeral Home.

Funeral services are in care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 7, 2019
