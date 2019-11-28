|
Harlingen - Leonel L. Hinojosa 70, of Harlingen entered into rest Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 27, 1949 to Guadalupe Hinojosa and Evangelina Hinojosa in Santa Rosa, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Maria Ramirez.
He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Janie Hinojosa; their five children, Abraham Hinojosa (Cynthia), Sandra Diaz (Joaquin), Isaac Hinojosa (Cindy), Leonel Hinojosa,Jr., Jacob Luis Hinojosa (Lesley); seven grandchildren, Christina, Corina, Abraham, Marcos, Isaiah, Layla Jane and Noah Leonel. He is also survived by his siblings, Rita Cruz, Amelia Sweet, Raul Hinojosa, Ofelia Reyes, Eudelia Hinojosa, Lupita Ramirez, Benito Hinojosa, Pete Hinojosa.
Leonel served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam as a forward observer for artillery and mortar batteries. Additionally, he ordered fire missions to support the troops on the ground. He later served 8 years (1978-1987) in the Navy Reserve on four repair ships: USS Cape Cod, USS Prairie, USS Acadia, and USS Samuel Gompers.
He was a salesman for two major tobacco corporations, and the Texas Lottery from which he retired in 2004 after 15 years of service.
He also advocated for his fellow veterans in the campaign to bring a full Department of Veteran's Affairs hospital and was recognized for it in The Valley Morning Star in October of 2012.
Leonel was a Local, State, and National Officer with the Catholic War Veterans. He was a member of the following Veterans Organizations: Veterans Alliance of the Rio Grande Valley, VFW Post 2410, American Legion, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 856 of Harlingen, Disabled American Veterans Post 121 of Harlingen.
Visitation will begin Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his 4 sons; Abraham, Isaac, Leo, Jacob and two grandsons, Abraham, Jr. and Marcos. Honorary pallbearers will be three granddaughters, Christina, Corina, Layla, and two grandsons, Isaiah and Noah.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 28, 2019