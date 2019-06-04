|
Harlingen - Leonides R. Zavala 76, of Harlingen entered into rest June 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe Zavala.
Leonides is survived by her loving family; 2 daughters, Isabel (Julio) Deciga, Teresa (Arturo) Gutierrez; 2 sons, Rufino Elias (Mela) Zavala, Jose M. Zavala; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Visitation will begin today (Tuesday) at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 pm for a 2:00 pm service at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 4, 2019