Harlingen, TX - Leopoldo L. Hernandez, 58, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born April 1, 1962 in Weslaco, Texas to Leopoldo and Mary Zepeda Hernandez.
Left to cherish his beautiful memory is his loving wife, Leticia Romero Hernandez; daughter, Amanda Quintanilla; grandchild, Chloe; mother, Mary Hernandez; sister, Angela Reyna; uncle, Joe Zepeda; mother-in-law, Eulogia Romero, brothers-in-law, Angel Romero, Pete Romero, and Ceasar Romero; and sister-in-law, Martha Quintanilla.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Fr. Amador Garza as celebrant.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
.