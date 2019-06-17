San Benito, TX - Leroy Guerra, 32, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his residence in San Benito.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Salvador Sr. and Maria R. Torres; uncles, Jose Manuel Torres and Santos Torres.



Leroy is survived by his loving wife, Vanessa Denise Torres; four children, Ryan Andrew, Rodney, Kourtney Lee, and Royden Leroy Guerra; his parents, Eulalio Jr. and Juanita Guerra; sister, Jennifer Guerra; paternal grandparents, Eulalio Sr. and Otilia Guerra; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will begin Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Las Rucias Cemetery in Los Indios, Texas.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Eric Garcia, Carlos Quintanilla, Santos Guerrero, Eulalio Guerra Jr., Luis Noriega, Jesse Cruz, Andres Torres, and Armando Garcia Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Andrew Guerra, Rodney Guerra, and Brandon J. Vargas.



You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Leroy Guerra at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 17, 2019