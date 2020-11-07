Harlingen - Lesley Maurice Hunter, affectionately known as "Reecy" to family and "Mo" to friends, 44, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 in Harlingen, TX. He was born on Apr. 30, 1976 in Lexington Park, MD to Paulette Fay Simpson.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lola Jean Hunter Garner and his aunt, Dawn Jean Hunter Newton.



Reecy is survived his daughters, Chloe Hunter of Philadelphia, Lola Hunter of Harlingen, Sunjai Hunter of Harlingen and Samantha Aceves (step daughter) of Harlingen; his mother, Paulette Simpson of Houston; his brothers, LeMarc (Gwen) Harris of Kyle and Lowell Miles Simpson of New York City; his sisters, Lisa (Olaseni "John") Odulate of Houston, Leithia (Ray) Edwards of Houston, LeKisha Hunter of Houston and Lena (Joseph) Hunter of Houston; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation and a funeral service were held on October 31, 2020 at Kingsville Memorial Funeral Home, with a Repast at St. Paul A.M.E Church.



Services were entrusted to Kingsville Memorial Funeral Home, 2303 E General Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store