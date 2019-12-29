|
Rio Hondo - Lester Burnett Howland, 96, lifetime resident of Rio Hondo, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas. He was a Christ centered man who loved his family, and was kind and generous to those who he met. He was a farmer at heart and loved growing plants.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ren and Nellie Howland; siblings: Pearl Dack and Dail Howland as well as his daughter Jennifer Howland.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 76 years Mildred Howland; children, Carol Meyer, Martin Howland, Timothy Howland and Janis Kidd; sister; Carol Lamnek; as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, with the family to be present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the Community Church of Rio Hondo, P.O. Box 157, Rio Hondo, Texas 78583.
