Edinburg - Lester David Dunn, age 76, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Monday August 26, 2019. Lester was born December 23, 1942.
Lester was a loving, hardworking Christian man, who found joy in spending time with his family and loved helping others.
Lester is survived by his wife, Concepcion Dunn; son Donald Ray Dunn (Tina); son James Manuel Dunn (Christina); daughter Jeniffer Lynn Brungardt (Fred); and daughter Claudia Elizabeth Navas (Jesus); nephew Richard Lee Scott (Melinda); nephew Tommie Scott; niece Sarah Gomez (Robby). Lester also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren all who miss him dearly.
Lester was preceded in death by; parents Ruth Audrey & Lester Dunn; son Jason Mathew Dunn; Sister Alice Ann Scott.
A visitation for Lester will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM with a prayer service scheduled at 7:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.
A special thanks to close friends Louie & Trini Lozano for always loving my father.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 30, 2019