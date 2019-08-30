Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester David Dunn


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester David Dunn Obituary
Edinburg - Lester David Dunn, age 76, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Monday August 26, 2019. Lester was born December 23, 1942.

Lester was a loving, hardworking Christian man, who found joy in spending time with his family and loved helping others.

Lester is survived by his wife, Concepcion Dunn; son Donald Ray Dunn (Tina); son James Manuel Dunn (Christina); daughter Jeniffer Lynn Brungardt (Fred); and daughter Claudia Elizabeth Navas (Jesus); nephew Richard Lee Scott (Melinda); nephew Tommie Scott; niece Sarah Gomez (Robby). Lester also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren all who miss him dearly.

Lester was preceded in death by; parents Ruth Audrey & Lester Dunn; son Jason Mathew Dunn; Sister Alice Ann Scott.

A visitation for Lester will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM with a prayer service scheduled at 7:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.

A special thanks to close friends Louie & Trini Lozano for always loving my father.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Dunn family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now