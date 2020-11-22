San Benito, TX - Lester Frank Williams of San Benito, 84 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16th, surrounded by his loving family.
Lester was born just before his twin sister Esther in Dalhart, Tex. to parents E.F. and Ruth (Tiley) Williams on June 30, 1936. He spent most of his childhood in Texas and New Mexico as the oldest of nine children. In 1954, he began his military service in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served for 21 years. In 1958, while stationed in San Antonio, Lester met and quickly married the love of his life, Jan. They soon began their adventurous life together, which included raising their three children, Frank, Cheryl and Daniel across Texas, Alaska, and Turkey. Lester had a passion for learning as a linguist in the service and was extremely gifted when working with his hands.
Lester, or "Papa," as he was known to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was a Christ-like man with the hands of a carpenter, the mind of a teacher and the heart of a servant. He was unwaveringly dedicated to service in all aspects of his life including family, church, career, and his community. After retiring from the Air Force, Lester moved his family back to the property his wife was raised on as a child in San Benito, Tex. There, he began a 20-year adventure of life as an entrepreneur, once again serving his community through his handyman business, Williams Mobile Home Repair.
Lester was a dedicated and loyal family man. With a natural affinity for all things outdoors, he spent his free time fishing, gardening, hunting, and working on projects around the house. During his later years of life, Lester's woodworking talents became well-known in the community for the artisan wooden crosses he crafted, of which thousands were donated to local hospitals for patients to hold as they received treatment. Lester was a loyal member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Harlingen for the past 25 years.
Lester is survived by his wife, Jan (Regester) Williams; his daughter Cheryl; daughter-in-law Sharen; and his three grandchildren, Sarah Salazar (Adrian), James (Mari) and Rachel Jud (Kyle); and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, twin sister Esther Johnson (Joe), Jim (Aileen), Charles (Deborah), David (Kathy), Hugh, and twin brothers Don (Debbie) and Ron (Delia).
Lester is preceded in death by his parents E.F and Ruth Williams, his sister Wanda, and his sons Frank (Sharen) and Daniel.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Donja's Dogs (donjasdogs.com
), a South Texas no-kill, foster-based, nonprofit animal rescue.
"Let is hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful." Hebrews 10:23
