Brownsville - Leticia Barguiarena, 66, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen with her family at her side.
Lety is survived by her loving mother, Rafaela "Lala" Jackson; her beloved husband of 25 years, Mike Travis; 3 cousins that were like her sisters: Christy Benton, Irasema (Tony) Diaz de Leon, and Imelda (Rafael) Mendez; along with numerous other cousins, extended family members, and friends.
The visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of the Universe, 1425 N. Sam Houston, San Benito, TX. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 11, 2019