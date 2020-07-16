Ligonier, Indiana - On July 12th we lost a pillar of this family, Leticia Flores, a loving Mother, Aunt, Sister, Friend, and dedicated Wife. The impact she had on the lives around her are immeasurable. She was someone who opened her doors to anyone that needed her; always placing others before herself. She was passionate about her family, the church, and her garden. She left this world surrounded by those she loved.Leticia is survived by her Husband, Martin and her Sons; Adan M. and Matthew J. Flores; siblings, Raul Reyes, Frances Flores, Gloria Salazar, Angel E. Reyes, Ricardo Reyes, Laura Martinez, Ruben Reyes, Rodolfo Reyes, Maria Luisa Martinez, Jose Javier Reyes, Analisa Reyes and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin today (Thursday) at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 with a chapel service at 8:00 AM and departing at 8:30 AM for burial at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.She is preceded in death by her Father, Raul Reyes, Mother, Maria D. Reyes, and Brother, Reynaldo Reyes.Pallbearers are: Adan M. Flores, Matthew J. Flores, Justin D. Hamby, Elijah Acosta, Josue A. Martinez and Isaiah J. Martinez.She will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends who she embraces with kindness and love.