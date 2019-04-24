San Benito - Leticia "Letty" Munoz Ramirez, 63, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on April 22, 2019.



Letty was born January 28, 1956 in Harlingen, Texas to Antonio Galvan Munoz and Elida Rodriguez Munoz. She was employed with Texas Travel Counselor and retired after 13 years of service. Letty was a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas, the Guadalupanas, the Lupus Foundation & Support group. She enjoyed cooking, baking, arts and crafts, scrapbooking and taking care of her grandchildren, whom she loved immensely.



Letty is survived by her life partner Leonel Esparza Ramirez; her son Leonel Ramirez Jr. (Venessa Nicole Ramirez); her grandchildren Ethan Leonel Ramirez, Lucas Daniel Ramirez and Oliver Benjamin Ramirez; her brothers Juan Antonio Munoz (Alicia), Armando Munoz (Christin), Jose Luis Munoz (Nora); and her sister Rosa Maria Munoz (Arturo Bujanos).



She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Juan Antonio Munoz Jr..



Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at San Benito Funeral Home.



Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 25th at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in San Benito. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Jose Luis Munoz Jr., Andrew Bujanos, Jose Luis Munoz, Juan Antonio Munoz, Christopher John Munoz, and Rocky Francisco Mendoza Ramirez.



Honorary pallbearers will be Armando Munoz Jr., Joe Manuel Munoz and David J. Munoz.



Funeral service under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Hwy 77, San Benito, Texas 78586, (956) 361-9192, www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary