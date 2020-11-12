San Benito - Leticia "Leti" Nuñez, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1967 to Juan Enrique and Maria Irma Gonzalez Reyes in Sanger, California.
Leti was a proud graduate of San Benito High School. After high school, she completed cosmetology school and became a licensed cosmetologist. She then went on to become a cosmetology instructor.
Leti was very creative and always sought for ways to better herself and her work. She loved expressing her creativity through cosmetology. However, Leti also had a flair for floral design.
What started out as a home-based business soon became a thriving enterprise. Orders for floral arrangements, homecoming mums, and other of her floral creations quickly became Leti's focus and, in 2008, she established Floral Designs by Leti in San Benito.
In 2013, she and her husband, Joe, purchased a commercial property and relocated her flower shop to Harlingen. Leti's business flourished as more customers discovered and grew to appreciate Leti's creativity and floral designs.
Left to treasure her memory are Leti's husband, Jose Antonio "Joe" Nuñez, children; Lori Ann Nuñez and Marlin (Viviana) Hanklin; her parents, Juan E. and Maria Irma Reyes; her brothers, Ruben (Maricela) Reyes and Sergio (Gina) Reyes; and many other relatives and friends.
Leti's family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Thursday evening. (The recitation of the Holy Rosary service will be available via live-stream at 7:00 p.m. at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.) Leti will be laid to rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at San Benito Memorial Park (City Cemetery).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
All guests must wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home.