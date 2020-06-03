League City - Lewis Elward Maston passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home in League City, Texas, at the age of 74, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born February 26, 1946 in McAllen, Texas to Patricia and Lewis Maston.



Lewis was a veteran in the United States Marines and served in Vietnam. When he came home, he became an Air Traffic Controller. Newly retired from the marines, he began his 31-year career with the FAA. Upon retiring from the FAA, Lewis and Annette made their permanent home in League City, where he became an active member in the Galveston County Marine Corps League and the League City Volunteer Fire Department. Lewis loved sharing coffee at Whataburger with his Marine brothers and raising money for numerous donations the Marine Corps League provided at various festivals in Galveston.



Lewis was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Maston and his father, Lewis Maston. He is survived by his wife, Annette; daughter, Michele Wamble and son-in-law, Gabriel Wamble; his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Sheri Maston; grandchildren, Brittney Procell, Hannah Maston and Andrew Maston, and great grand-daughter Maeve Sims. He is also survived by his sisters, Frances Johnson and husband, Norm, and Kathryn Louise Cooper. Lewis was loved by innumerable other family and friends from around the country and in his hometown of League City.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6 at 2:00pm with a family visitation beginning at 1:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main Street, League City, Texas 77573. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Lewis Maston's name be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.



