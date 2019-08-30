|
|
Harlingen - Librada E. Castillo 91, of Harlingen entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her residence in Harlingen surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar G. Castillo.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters and son Aida B. Castillo, Oscar O. (Margie) Castillo, Leticia C. (Don) Pozza, Marisela T. (Johnny) Castillo; grandchildren Christopher Castillo, Nicolas Pena, Lilly Rose St. John, Zoe Castillo, and Alex Cavazos; numerous great-grandchildren; Osiris the cat; step-grandchildren Ismael, Gabriel, Bianca, and Damaris.
Visitation will begin Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 departing the funeral home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and all funeral services will conclude at the church.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 30, 2019