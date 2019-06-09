Harlingen - Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Richard "Dick" Wilson, 88, died peacefully in his sleep in Harlingen, Texas on June 1, 2019. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 4, 1930.



He spent his first eighteen years on the ranch owned by his parents, Elmer and Ruth. Dick attended South Dakota State University, where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. On June 22, 1952 he and Darlene June Klosterman of New Underwood, South Dakota were married.



Dick served in the Air Force as a meteorologist from 1952 to 1972. From 1972 to 1992 he was a computer whiz for UNISYS in Omaha. In 1992 Dick retired from UNISYS and he and Darlene hit the road in their RV. By 1996 they were fulltime RV travelers, eventually making Harlingen their home.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Marion, his son Jeffery and daughter Dawn. He is survived by Darlene, his son Rick, daughters-in-law Linda and Therese, four grandchildren: Jason, Randy, Jacob, Megan, three great-grandchildren and his sister Caroline Wilsey.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church, 2120 Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550.



The family thanks the Greater Valley Hospice Alliance, the Cano Home and the many people who cared for Dick during his last four years.



Dick will be buried with military honors at Fort Meade National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota in the late summer 2019.



Cremation services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 9, 2019