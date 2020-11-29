Fort Worth - Our loving mother, Lilia P. Cruz, born February 1, 1939 in Lyford, TX has departed to join our Lord in Heaven. She passed peacefully with family at her side in Fort Worth, TX on Monday November 23, 2020 from complications with Covid.



She is preceded in death by parents Andrea and Geronimo Perez and sister Mary Lou Moreno.



She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Aurelio R. Cruz; sister Alice Garza(husband Robert); five children Rick (Letty), Blanche (JR), Robert (Martha), Belinda (Gilbert), and Beatrice (John); six grandchildren Michelle, Rickie, Trey, Michael, Erika, and Luke; 6 great grandchildren and one on the way. As well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Throughout the years, she provided care for many children in her home and served the elderly community as a Private Caretaker. She provided child nutrition as a cook in school cafeterias with the Harlingen C.I.S.D. and was self-employed as a caterer and wedding cake baker.



She was a loving and generous mother and grandmother to so many outside of her own. Loved by many, she was fondly known as Mamo. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, family gatherings, antiquing, baking and cooking to feed others, and she enjoyed home decorating. She had an eye for detail and perfection.



She approached every challenge in life, whether others' or her own, with Faith first above all. A stranger to no one and friend to all she met, she had more than enough love for all and was abundantly kind and put the needs of others before that of her own. She loved the peace she found in nature's beauty and in quiet prayer with our Lord.



Arrangements have been made for private family viewing on Wednesday December 2, 2020 8:30am at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Burial to follow at 10:15am at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.



