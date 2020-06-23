Lily F. Villarreal
1941 - 2020
Harlingen, Texas - Lily F. Villarreal 79 Passed away Saturday June 20th, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

She was born January 2, 1941 in Harlingen, Texas to the daughter of Manuel & Virginia Flores.

Beloved wife to David Villarreal Jr. for 53 years, a beloved mother of Sandra (Dan) Vasquez, and David (Lori) Villarreal III.

She was the eldest of nine siblings. Elva, Edan, Sylvia, Rene, Diana, and Eleazar and is proceeded in death by Manuel and Ramiro.

Lily was loved by many will leave behind precious memories to all. She especially loved her dog Tillie.

Visitation for Lily will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 At Heavenly Grace Funeral Home from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home at 11: 00 am with burial to follow at 12:00 noon at Restlawn Memorial Park.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
9567975614
