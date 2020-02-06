|
Harlingen - Lin Fong Chiang, 80, passed away Sunday evening, February 2, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
Lin was born on July 17, 1939 in China to Sou-Shang Chiang & Peilong Tao. He was a native of Zhejiang, China & later Taiwan, then moved to the U.S., and resided in the states for 43 years. Lin was a professional chef and the proud owner of Golden Garden Chinese Restaurant on Ed Carey Drive in Harlingen. He was a loving father who adored his children & was very proud of them.
Lin leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, wife, Chun-Yen Chiang; son, Hsin-Hung Chiang; daughter, I-Ping Chiang; sisters, Ya Chiang Lin & Hsiao Hsia Chiang Shih, and his beloved poodle, Sushi.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 6, 2020