South Padre Island, TX - Linda Gail Golden, 81 of South Padre Island, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Brownsville, Texas. She was born in Alvarado, Texas and grew up in Dallas, Texas. Linda was the oldest of four children. She worked as an executive secretary for years until she and her sister, Ann Hunsaker, opened their business, Sisters Trading Company, known by many as Sisters Interiors, on South Padre Island in 1986.
Linda is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Sherman and Mayble Poteet; and younger brother, Russell Poteet.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Patton; daughter, Jennifer Golden McGee and husband, Bryant McGee; granddaughters, Melissa McGee Morris and husband Zach Morris and Allison McGee Nardone and husband Michael Nardone; great-grandchildren, Evie Morris and Jack Morris; sisters, Ann Hunsaker, South Padre Island, TX and Dottie Gabehart, Grove, OK; nieces, Stefani Harrison and husband and sons, Glenn, Hank, and Sam, Gloria Mims, and Debbie Schaffer; along with other extended family and friends.
Memorial Arrangements are still pending dur to issues related to the pandemic. Her family rest in the knowledge that Linda is now at peace in the arms of her loving and faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Linda Gail Golden at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 27, 2020.