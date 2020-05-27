Linda Gail Golden
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
South Padre Island, TX - Linda Gail Golden, 81 of South Padre Island, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Brownsville, Texas. She was born in Alvarado, Texas and grew up in Dallas, Texas. Linda was the oldest of four children. She worked as an executive secretary for years until she and her sister, Ann Hunsaker, opened their business, Sisters Trading Company, known by many as Sisters Interiors, on South Padre Island in 1986.

Linda is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Sherman and Mayble Poteet; and younger brother, Russell Poteet.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Patton; daughter, Jennifer Golden McGee and husband, Bryant McGee; granddaughters, Melissa McGee Morris and husband Zach Morris and Allison McGee Nardone and husband Michael Nardone; great-grandchildren, Evie Morris and Jack Morris; sisters, Ann Hunsaker, South Padre Island, TX and Dottie Gabehart, Grove, OK; nieces, Stefani Harrison and husband and sons, Glenn, Hank, and Sam, Gloria Mims, and Debbie Schaffer; along with other extended family and friends.

Memorial Arrangements are still pending dur to issues related to the pandemic. Her family rest in the knowledge that Linda is now at peace in the arms of her loving and faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Linda Gail Golden at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved