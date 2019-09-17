Home

Linda Margaret Morgan


1949 - 2019
Linda Margaret Morgan Obituary
Harlingen - Linda Margaret Morgan, 70, of Harlingen, Texas passed away September 12, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas.

Linda was born in Mercedes, Texas August 20, 1949 to Ada Margaret Cole and James D. Tonnlinson.

She is survived by her Father, James D. Tomlinson of Harlingen, Texas, her son David D. Daniel of Harlingen, Texas and her daughter Crystal Warner of Austin, Texas.

She is preceded in death by husband Michael Morgan and brother Steve Tomlinson.

Linda was a loving daughter and mother and was always ready to have a conversation you may not have liked what she had to say but she would always say what she felt. She may have been small in stature but her heart was large. She will be missed by all.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 17, 2019
