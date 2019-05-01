Resources More Obituaries for Linda Salazar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda (Noyola) Salazar

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Harlingen - Linda Noyola Salazar ran into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 29th, 2019 while surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and loved ones.



In the sixty years she spent here on Earth she loved much, lived well, and served Her Risen Lord with fervor and in anticipation of Her Heavenly home.



Linda Salazar was instrumental in leading many to the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ through her faithful witness and bold testimony. Many at her beloved company, Sunglo Home Health, Inc, founded by her and husband Ruben Salazar in 1987, would come to place their faith in Christ as a result of a simple yet poignant prodding- "Do you know Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior? And if you don't- would you like to?"



Her persistence won over not only employees but many friends and loved ones, as well as her children and many grandchildren, who can boast in their relationship with the Lord Jesus.



Linda lived her life with a servant's heart, and would often give of her resources to any who had need, whether she had much or little, and never sought recognition.



She loved her family with all she had; her husband of 37 years, Ruben Salazar, her sons Leonel Domingo (Andrea), Ruben II (Carolina), her daughters Lisa Marie (Jacob), Linda Elizabeth (Fernando), Kristy Lee (Justin) and Veronica (Michael), each of her 22 grandchildren, and her siblings Gregoria* (Hilario), Zita (Wesley), Juanita (Sixto), Olivia (Roel*), Oma (Anastacio), Eva (Valente), and John.



She enjoyed the friendship and fellowship of many throughout the years, and her love for us all will be very deeply missed.



""But as for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and he will stand upon the earth at last. And after my body has decayed, yet in my body I will see God! I will see him for myself. Yes, I will see him with my own eyes. I am overwhelmed at the thought!" Job 19:25-27



We invite all who knew and loved her to join us in the celebration of her life at Rudy Garza Funeral Home for a visitation on Friday, May 3rd from 12pm to 7pm with service following at 7 pm. Home going service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church- Harlingen at 10:30 am with interment to follow at Mont Meta Cemetery in San Benito.