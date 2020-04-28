|
|
HARLINGEN - Linda Sheryl Sibley went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. Linda was born February 28, 1954, in Harlingen, Texas, to her parents John Swope and Nettie Sue "Susie" Swope. She graduated from Harlingen High School in 1972, and attended business school in Austin, Texas. She married Rick Sibley in 1974, with whom she had two children, Jeramy and Jennifer.
Linda loved Austin, ice cream, Carole King, crafting beautiful quilts, and traveling with her family and best friend Susan. She was a talented writer whose engaging stories led to eleven published children's books. Her green thumb remains evident in the colorful backyard of her beloved home.
Linda, along with her husband, owned and operated American Solutions for Business. Her previous jobs included legal secretary and medical transcriptionist, but her most cherished role was that of mother. Nothing could surpass the love she had for her two children whom she brought up with her quiet strength, constant encouragement, and strong faith in God.
Linda was a long time member of First Baptist Church Harlingen, where she taught Sunday School, led Mother's Day Out, and helped with many children's programs over the years. She recently returned to Calvary Baptist Church where she reunited with many dear friends.
Her sense of humor, quick wit, and strength were with her always. She found hope in the certainty of eternity with God and looked forward to the sweet family reunion ahead with joy.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Susie Swope. She is survived by her husband of forty-five years Rick Sibley; son Jeramy (Melanie) Sibley of Hewitt, Texas; daughter Jennifer (Zack) Massey of Keller, Texas; brother Johnny Swope of Alvin, Texas; sister-in-law Debbie Sibley of Harlingen, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Special thanks to all of her dear friends who surrounded her with flowers in her final days. Please consider making a donation in her name to the Calvary Christian School Scholarship Fund, 1815 North 7th Street, Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Due to current social distancing guidelines a Memorial Service will be held in her honor at a later date and will be coordinated through Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 28, 2020