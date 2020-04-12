|
Burnet - Lisa Ayn Turner was born in Houston, Texas on June 23, 1962. She was at her favorite place on earth, the beautiful property she shared with her husband Bill in the Texas hill country, when she went on to her next adventure on April 5, 2020.
Lisa spent her formative years in San Benito, TX, where she cultivated lifelong friendships and rode her pony around raising hell. She always made others smile and laugh and loved a good party, so naturally she fit right into the restaurant industry. She met her husband Bill on a blind date in Corpus Christi and they were inseparable since. They continued on to grow a thriving barbecue and steak restaurant in the Valley of South Texas. Lisa poured her heart and soul into the Longhorn Cattle Company and everyone who was a part of it, but in 1991, her biggest job became raising her daughter Kaylee, and she wore the title of "Barn Mom" so proudly.
Lisa is bigger than life, and she just outgrew this earth. We will never know a more selfless, bright light who could have us bent over laughing even in her most challenging moments. She is still making us laugh and teaching us gratitude that's immeasurable. She gave her everything to make every day, every holiday, every celebration so special and magical. Seriously, many of you experienced the way she could turn something average into an unforgettable memory. Lisa could make an acquaintance feel like a lifelong friend and she genuinely cared for every soul that crossed her path. Please celebrate her; she wants us all cracking up laughing at the memories. We have the best mom, best wife, best friend, best aunt, best cousin, best angel -- how did we get so lucky to have her? She gave all of us the gift of no words left unsaid, no regrets, and no question that in Lisa fashion, she was ready to "kick ass and take names" in her next adventure. She knew we would have the hard part; this earth and this lifetime is forever changed. Although everything feels different without her physical presence, Lisa Ayn Turner is forever present, her spirit is with us always.
Treasure the birds chirping, a fabulous sunset, and a full moon, make sure all your stuffed animals have names, put someone's seat heater on in the middle of summer and crack up about it, enjoy the spring flowers like you've never seen them before, blast music in the shower, skinny dip (but in the dark please), use some shock factor humor every now and then, always tell people how much you love and cherish them, and as Kaylee and Bill have heard time and time again, FOCUS.
She's the bestest.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 12, 2020