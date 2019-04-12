Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Denise Rodriguez


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lisa Denise Rodriguez Obituary
Harlingen - Lisa Denise Rodriguez 29 passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1989 in Harlingen, Texas to David & Elizabeth De La Cruz Rodriguez.

Lisa had a love for singing and listening to music. She enjoyed taking trips with her family.

Her parents David & Elizabeth Rodriguez precede Lisa in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Cesar Reyna, children: Kraven Jaymz Rodriguez, Lareyna Rage Rodriguez; brothers: Esteban (Priscilla) Rodriguez, Erik Rodriguez; extended family from Corpus Christi & San Benito, her aunts & uncles: Agapita Loera, Esperanza Martinez, Rudy De La Cruz, Gloria De La Cruz: the Rodriguez & Gonzalez family from San Benito.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12th from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday. April 13th at San Benito Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Erick Rodriguez, Esteban Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Joel Rodriguez, and Tommy De La Rosa.

Funeral service are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 956.361.9191 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
San Benito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of San Benito Funeral Home
Download Now