Lisa Nicole (Casas) Morales


1981 - 2019
Lisa Nicole (Casas) Morales Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen- Lisa Nicole (Casas) Morales, age 37, entered eternal peace and joy on July 23, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1981 in Harlingen, TX to Peter Casas and Mona James. She graduated from Harlingen South High School, where she was a Southern Star. She later graduated from the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts as a pastry chef.

She will forever be remembered for her sense of humor and spunky attitude. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Lisa is proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ben and Chelo James and her paternal grandfather Everardo Casas Sr.

She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory her husband Fidencio Morales, her daughter Madison Cannon, her parents Peter Casas Sr. and Mona James, her paternal grandmother Gloria Casas, two sisters, Pamela (Gabriel) Casas and Erica (Gary) Esquivel, two brothers, Peter Jr. (Elizabeth) Casas and John (Carissa) Casas, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will begin Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will conclude at the church.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 26, 2019
