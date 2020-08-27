Cedar Park - Lois never believed that "who you are" was made up of where you come from or who is in your past, but rather where you are going and what you do with your future. Lois showed that as a great example in our lives every day. Never a day did she feel sorry for herself because she faced a challenge or a hardship. Many times we heard her say, "Thank God for what you have and work on the rest. If you offer it up to the good Lord above, somehow He will find a way to work it out for you." Those of us in her close circle listened numerous times as she would tell us, "Anything worth doing is worth doing well, even if it is murder!" She got our attention!
She is survived by three children: Diana King, Renee Sharboneau, and Pierre Sharboneau; six grandchildren: Samuel Rodriguez, Jason King, Lori Yandle, April Rider, Mark Rodriguez and Braydon Sharboneau; and nine great grandchildren: Breanna, Roberto, Natalie, Owen, Hayden, Julianna, Vivianna, Tatianna, and Emma.
Lois lived by the Bible verse of Matthew 19:14, "...Let the children come to me and do not forbid them, for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these."
Lois went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020 at the age of 95. She would have been 96 years old on the day of her memorial service. Her memorial service will be at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills in Austin, Texas at 10 a.m., with viewing starting at 9:00 a.m.
Your prayers are most welcome. If you wish to provide flowers, feel free to contact any florist or Freytag Florists at freytagsflorist.com
or phone (512) 371-5640.
If anyone wishes to donate, she would have liked a donation in her memory to a children's charity of your choice
or Make a Wish Foundation at https://donate.starlight.org/lois