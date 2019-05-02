Home

Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston P.O. Box 92
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Lonnie Edward Fuller

Lonnie Edward Fuller Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Lonnie E. Fuller, 50, entered into rest Sunday, April 28, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Luis and Estela Morales; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Earl Fuller; and his parents, Ronnie and Estela M. Fuller.

He was a devoted husband, father, and brother. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Fuller of Harlingen; his loving daughter, Killeen Jacqueline Fuller of Harlingen; and his loving sister Laura Jean Fuller of Austin.

Lonnie wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at South Padre Island beach at a later time. Lonnie's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Lonnie E. Fuller at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 2, 2019
