Harlingen, TX - Lonnie E. Fuller, 50, entered into rest Sunday, April 28, 2019.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Luis and Estela Morales; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Earl Fuller; and his parents, Ronnie and Estela M. Fuller.



He was a devoted husband, father, and brother. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Fuller of Harlingen; his loving daughter, Killeen Jacqueline Fuller of Harlingen; and his loving sister Laura Jean Fuller of Austin.



Lonnie wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at South Padre Island beach at a later time. Lonnie's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 2, 2019