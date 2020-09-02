Harlingen - Lorena "Mana" Alvarez, age 47, went home to be with the Lord August 23, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1973 in Weslaco, TX the daughter of Julian Alvarez and Petra Lopez Alvarez. Lorena was a woman of strong character with a strong will. She was a fighter and fearless till the end. Lorena had a caring and giving soul, especially for family. She was an animal lover and could answer any trivia question you could ask. Lorena was very bright and quick witted. She attended Harlingen Public Schools and graduated from HHS Class of 1991, she studied culinary arts at TSTC and was a certified beautician and graduate of the University of Cosmotology of Arts and Sciences.She is preceded in death by her father, Julian Alvarez and her brother, Julian Alvarez Jr.She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory, her mother, Petra Lopez Alvarez, Siblings, Laura Mendoza (Alejandro), George Alvarez (Dana Stout), Petra Alvarez (Fidencio Alcala), Jose Alvarez, Alejandra Alvarez, her common law husband, Alberto Pena, nephews and nieces, George Jr., Alexis, Risa, Dolores, Alejandro Jr., Deandra, Juan Jesus, Andrea, Jazmine, Andrew, Amy Lynn and Ray Ray. She is also survived by numerous cousins other relatives and friends.Private Services will be held for family only on Friday September 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Memorial Celebration of Life Service to begin at 4:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit.Honorary pallbearers will be Jose Alvarez, Alejandro Mendoza, Fidencio Alcala, Jaime Trevino, George Alvarez Jr. and Juan Jesus Mendoza.