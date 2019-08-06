|
Mercedes/Brownsville Tx. - Lorenza C. Ortiz, a lifelong resident of Mercedes, passed away on August 2, 2019, at Ebony Lake Nursing Home in Brownsville. She is survived by her loving family: 3 daughters: Dr. Berta (Romeo) Rodriguez, Elvia (Reynaldo)Sandoval, Yolanda (Gonzales)Sanchez, 1 son: Albert Ortiz Jr., 1 brother: Alejandro Sandoval of San Jose California, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alberto G. Ortiz, a daughter: Irma Ortiz Ramirez and a son at childbirth. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary a 7:00p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. We will depart Rudy Garza Chapel of Peace at 9:30a.m. for a 10:00a.m. mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will then follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Weslaco Texas. Pallbearers will be: Marcius Thomas, Scott Hoopman and Albert Christopher Ortiz. Honorary Pallbearers are: Reynaldo Sandoval, Romeo Rodriguez, Joe Gonzales, Joseph Casares, Joaquin Casares, Ricardo Rodriguez, Robert Ramirez, Hector Ramirez and Rocky Serna. Funeral services are under the direction and care of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Mercedes Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 6, 2019