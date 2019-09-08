|
Raymondville - Lori Anne (Hoot) Lull, 44, died August 31, 2019 in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was born in Ft. Worth, TX to Robert and Sue Hoot of Raymondville. Lori was a loving and devoted mother and wife, whose greatest joy in life was spending time with her daughter.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 21 years, Cmdr Eric Lull and their daughter Angela; her parents, Robert and Sue; brothers, Brody Hoot of Raymondville and John Hoot and his wife Morgan of San Antonio; nephew, Jackson Hoot; and nieces, Carson and Olivia Hoot, and Katy and Jenny Lull; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on September 28th at 3:00 pm, at First Baptist Church of Raymondville, Texas. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
