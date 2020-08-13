Harlingen - Louis Perez went to be with the Lord August 6, 2020.



He is survived by his wife Rose R. Perez, 2 sons Tony Luis Perez and Jaime Perez, 1 step-son Fernando Vento, 6 beautiful grand-daughters, 2 grandsons, 3 daughters in laws Joenell Perez, Nicole Perez and Dulce Vento, his mother Ofelia M. Perez and siblings, Pete, Benny, Rene, Raul, Rose and Gloria Martinez.



Louis was greatly loved by many, he had a heart of Gold. Louie will give you his last dollar and not eat, just to know you ate. Louie, loved to Dance for Jesus in front of the alter. He was bold & full of love. ( I would call him my David) David in the Bible would Dance for Jesus.



He was a devoted husband and he loved his children.



Louie accepted the Lord 11 years ago and came to a complete change, he was in Love with God, everywhere he went made sure you would know God power to change people, he was a walking testimony. One of his favorite phrases was "you were made to shine" which he also named his business.



He will be greatly missed by many friends, family. To know Louie was to know love. He was the best husband, best friend, best brother. Louie was Love, LOUIE IS DANCING FOR JESUS NOW.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store