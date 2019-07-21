Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Lucas Alvarado


1945 - 2019
Lucas Alvarado Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Lucas Alvarado, 73 of Harlingen, Texas entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita Alvarado and son Lucas Alvarado, Jr.

He is survived by his sons and daughters Danny (Bruce) Alvarado, Cynthia (Javier) Suarez, David Alvarado, Luis Alvarado and Celina Deffenbaugh; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings Benito (Janie) Alvarado, Guadalupe Bermea, Andellita (Benito) Izaguirre, Joe (Tencha) Alvarado; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 pm-9:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Chapel services will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with internment to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 21, 2019
