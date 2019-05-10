|
|
Harlingen - Lucas Cantu, Jr., 89 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
He was a service station dealer for 33 years. Lucas began in 1966 as Sinclair service station and retired in 1998 as Texaco service station.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years Olivia Falcon Cantu; his son Rolando (Ofelia) Cantu; his daughter Josefina Cantu; grandchildren Rolando (Yolanda) Cantu, Jr., Roy (Gabriel) Cantu, Catherine Eve Cantu; great granddaughter Olivia O. Cantu; 2 brothers Lalo (Margie) Cantu and Eliberto (Anita) Cantu; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. All services will conclude at the church.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2019