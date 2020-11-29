Harlingen - Lucia D. Cantu, 65, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Lucy was born September 6, 1955 in Harlingen to Antonio Doñez, Sr. and Marcelina Ramirez Doñez. She is preceded in death by her baby daughter, Victoria Lynn. She is also preceded in death by her father, Antonio Doñez, Sr. and brothers, Antonio Doñez, Jr., Rodolfo Doñez, and Gilberto Doñez. Lucy is survived by her loving family, her mother, Marcelina Ramirez Doñez; siblings, Maggie Ayala (Jesse), Odelia Esparza (Leo); sister-in-law, Lorenza Doñez; and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to Calidad Home Health Services for their care of our beloved Lucy. Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 1:00PM until 9:00pm with the holy rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00AM with interment to follow at Ashland Cemetery.