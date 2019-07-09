|
|
Harlingen - Lucia H. Gonzales, age 84, went home to be the Lord on Saturday July 6, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan P. Gonzales and a brother, Jesus Hernandez.
She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory her children, Juanita (Janie) Loredo, Margarita Gonzales (Maggie), and Sandy Stradford, 6 Grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 brother, Ernesto Hernandez, 2 sisters, Ana Almaguer and Bertha Reyes, numerous nephews and nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 beginning at 9 am until service time of 1 pm. A prayer of the holy Rosary will begin at 11 am. Funeral Mass of Christian burial Service will begin at 1 pm at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church Wednesday. Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Esmael Reyes, Esequiel Perez, Jesse Hernandez, Mario Cuellar, Amadeo Almaguer and Lalo Almaguer.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 9, 2019