Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Lucia Gonzales
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucia Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucia H. "Lucy" Gonzales


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucia H. "Lucy" Gonzales Obituary
Harlingen - Lucia H. Gonzales, age 84, went home to be the Lord on Saturday July 6, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan P. Gonzales and a brother, Jesus Hernandez.

She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory her children, Juanita (Janie) Loredo, Margarita Gonzales (Maggie), and Sandy Stradford, 6 Grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 brother, Ernesto Hernandez, 2 sisters, Ana Almaguer and Bertha Reyes, numerous nephews and nieces other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 beginning at 9 am until service time of 1 pm. A prayer of the holy Rosary will begin at 11 am. Funeral Mass of Christian burial Service will begin at 1 pm at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church Wednesday. Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Esmael Reyes, Esequiel Perez, Jesse Hernandez, Mario Cuellar, Amadeo Almaguer and Lalo Almaguer.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now