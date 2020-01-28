Home

Lucia R. Soria


1932 - 2020
Lucia R. Soria Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Luica R. Soria 87, entered into peaceful rest on Sunday, January 26, 2020. she is survived by her 4 children Janie S. (+Jose) Enriquez, Judy S. (Ramiro) Velasquez, Jose G. (Lorena) Soria, Rosalinda S. (Juan) Gonzalez. She is also survived by her 4 sisters and 2 brothers, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will begin Tuesday, January 28, 2020 departing Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas. The family would like to give a special thank you to Mi Familia Daycare for their love and support. Honored to serve as pallbears will be Guadalupe Flores. Angie Velasquez, Connie Velasquez, Jessica Bolanos, BO Soria, and Juan Velasquez.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 28, 2020
