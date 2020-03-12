|
Scottsdale - Lucile Crowe May Box was born in Harlingen, Texas to Bailey Benge Crowe and Helen Harrison Crowe on November 14th, 1928. She graduated with honors from the University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She studied Systemic Theology at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and received a Master's Degree from Texas A&M University at Kingsville.
She is a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harlingen, Texas where her first husband, Dr. Joel E. May, served as a Pastor for many years and preceded her in death. Also, preceding her in death was her daughter, Marion May Carry of San Antonio, Texas.
She was a past member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Honorary Organization and PEO Sisterhood. She was a member of the Midland Chapter of Magna Charta Dames and served on the Presidential Museum's Committee to preserve the George and Laura Bush home in Midland, Texas. She and her husband, Dr. Marshall Box, represented the Geraldine Box Foundation, which gave the Bush home to the museum.
She taught English at Harlingen High School, where she sponsored the National Honor Society for twenty years. She also taught at the Henrietta M. King High School in Kingsville, Texas where she was coordinator for the Talented and Gifted Program. She taught briefly at Presbyterian Pan American School in Kingsville, Texas. She is currently a member of Grace Presbyterian and served as a secretary on the Board for the St. Andrew Presbyterian Mission.
She moved to Midland, Texas in 1993, when she married Dr. Marshall R. Box who preceded her in death after 15 years of marriage.
Lucy moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 2018 to live close to her daughter Martha Andreatos and was a resident of Pueblo Norte Independent Living.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha May Andreatos and her husband Jerry of Scottsdale, Arizona, five grandchildren Stephanie Gray and her husband Chris, Rick Andreatos and his wife Jessica, and Matthew Carry. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:30pm, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary located at 7601 E. Indian School Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Link to the website obituary: https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/myt/notices/LucileLucy-Box
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 12, 2020