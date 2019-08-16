|
La Grange - Lucille (Rippel) Gooch, 89, of La Grange, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Lucille was born in La Grange, Texas on August 8, 1930, the daughter of Joseph Adolph and Mary Frances (Porter) Rippel.
She married, William Howell Gooch, on July 3, 1954 in Raymondville, Texas. William and Lucille were blessed with three children: Joey, Diana, and Laura.
One of Lucille's God given talents was her ability to paint. She especially enjoyed painting South Texas scenery in watercolor. She also loved collecting antiques. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.
Lucille is survived by her son, William "Joey" Gooch and wife, Vickie of Schulenburg, TX; two daughters: Diana Prieto and husband, Felipe of Rockport, TX; and Laura Stout and husband, Jimmy of Kingsville, TX; one sister, Mary Jo Wright of San Antonio, TX; ten grandchildren: Brandon Gooch, and wife, Nikki; Sarah Machala, and husband, Tim; Paloma and Lobo Prieto; Verana Boothe, and husband, Jimmie; James and Nathan Stout; Tracy Ruether and husband, Tommy; Beckie Carson, and husband, Gene; and Kellie Jakobeit and husband, Charlie; Brandy Polk, whom Lucille considered as a daughter; along with numerous great grandchildren; great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of thirty-nine years, William; and sister, Dorothy Rippel Tilbury.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations in La Grange. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the Schulenburg City Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter or to Hospice Brazos Valley.
The family would like to especially thank Vickie, Brandy, and Nicki Anthony for their kindness and care that they provided to Lucille and the family. The family would also like to show their gratitude to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2019