San Benito G. Lucinda Alvarado Lucinda Gracia Alvarado passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in San Antonio, Texas.
Lucinda (known as Mrs. A or Lucy) was born in Brownsville, Texas to Antonio and Marcela Gracia on August 14, 1934. She attended elementary, middle school, and high school in Los Fresnos, Texas graduating in 1954. After high school, she worked for the J. C. Penney Company in Brownsville Texas as an elevator operator. On August 21, 1955, she married the love of her life, Carlos M. Alvarado from Lozano, Texas who was serving as a Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Army.
Lucy had a daughter and son, whom were born, raised, and attended schools in Brownsville. Mrs. A worked as a school secretary at Resaca, Del Castillo, and Cromack Elementary Schools in the Brownsville ISD. She retired after 25 years of service.
She enjoyed music, dancing, spending time with family, and had a unique admiration and love for butterflies.
Lucinda is predeceased by her parents Antonio and Marcela Gracia, husband Carlos M. Alvarado, son C. Michael Alvarado and her sister Ester G. Reyna. She is survived by her daughter Belinda M. Alvarado, and grandsons Anthony Gutierrez (Lindsay), Christopher M. Alvarado and C. Matthew Alvarado & their mom Norma L. Alvarado, her sisters Eva G. Cortez, Elida G. Beltran (Adolfo), her brother Rodolfo Gracia (Adeline) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucinda's family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin Friday evening at 7 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 25, 2019