Santa Rosa - Lucio Lopez 83, of Santa Rosa entered into rest July 6, 2020. He was born February 17, 1937 in Santa Rosa, Texas to Toribio and Marcelina Lopez. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lucia Moreno; 2 brothers, Alfredo Lopez and Heliodoro Lopez and his aunt, Demencia Torres.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Olivia Lopez; his daughter, Diana (John) Kile; 2 sons, Rene (Rosie) Lopez and Roel (Diana) Lopez; 4 grandchildren, Rene Jr., Ryan, Madeline and Kaitlin. He is also survived by his brother, Juan (Sylvia) Lopez and 2 sisters, Elida (Raul) Hinojosa and Adelaida Lopez.Lucio was a very hardworking and dedicated man, he worked in the propane business for 54 years. He loved helping people and serving others. He enjoyed playing his guitar, singing and serving in the choir at St. Mary's Catholic Church which he did for many years.Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Restlawn Cemetery with Father Tom of St. Mary's Catholic Church officiating.Services will conclude at the cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.