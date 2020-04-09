Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:30 PM
Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery
Ludivina L. Cantu


1934 - 2020
Ludivina L. Cantu Obituary
Harlingen - Ludivina L. Cantu 86, of Harlingen entered into rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rosalba Cantu and grand-daughter, Denise Del Valle.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jose Carlos Cantu; son, Joe (Maggie) Cantu, Jr.; 5 daughters, Maria L. Del Valle, Maggie (Ray) Gonzalez, Gracie (Gilbert) Rodriguez, Elizabeth Cantu, Letty (Eli) Cano; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Delia Perez and Amalia Quiroz and 4 brothers, Abel, Jose, Elias and Felipe Lopez.

A Graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons, Armando Cantu, JC Cantu, Mark Cantu, Alfredo Rodriguez, Ray Gonzalez, Jr., Mykol Gummings and Homer Lopez.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 9, 2020
